Storm brings rain and hail to the Costa del Sol Temperatures reached their lowest so far this winter around the province of Malaga with a yellow weather warning in place overnight in the Antequera area

A storm this Tuesday evening, 24 January, has brought heavy rain and even hail to the Costa del Sol.

As the weather agency Aemet had predicted at around 6pm it started to rain heavily in Malaga city.

Meanwhile the storm brought hail to the eastern Costa del Sol, in Vélez-Málaga, Valle-Niza, Rincón de la Victoria and several inland areas, including Colmenar.

The low temperatures continue throughout the province of Malaga, accompanied by a humid easterly wind which makes it feel even colder in coastal areas, as José Luis Escudero points out in his weather blog Tormentas y Rayos.

According to the expert the weather station at Malaga Airport recorded the lowest temperature so far this winter, 4.7C this morning.

Inland temperatures fell even further this Tuesday to below zero in the Ronda and Antequera areas.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Antequera area for low temperatures from midnight tonight to 9.59am on Wednesday, according to Aemet. Forecasters warn that temperatures could fall to as low as -6C.

The yellow warning for cold has also been issued in Cordoba and Granada.

Forecasters predicted snow at heights of 600 metres and above in the case of precipitation.

