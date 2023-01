Aemet issues yellow alerts for bad weather along the Costa del Sol In addition to Malaga province, Spain’s state weather agency has also issued risk alerts on Monday for Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada and Seville in the Andalucía region

Spain’s national weather agency Aemet has issued bad weather risk warnings in five Andalusian provinces on Monday, 30 January.

Weather alerts for Monday, 30 January. / aemet

Areas along the Costa del Sol will be under a yellow alert from 7am until 2pm due to an easterly wind of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) which will result in waves of 2 to 3 metres.

Weather alerts, by province: Monday, 30 January / aemet

The coasts of Cadiz and Granada will also have yellow warnings in place for rough seas, while the provinces of Cordoba, Granada and Seville have alerts for freezing temperatures.