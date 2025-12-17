What will the weather be like on the Costa del Sol for the last weekend before Christmas?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 13:22 Share

Malaga and the Costa del Sol are getting a break from the rainfall at the moment, but not for long. With the departure of storm Emilia, from this Wednesday province will have several days of stable weather, with a slight rise in temperatures, which could reach 20C in some places on Thursday. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) does not currently forecast rainfall until at least Friday afternoon. The weekend, however, is very likely to be wet.

"From Saturday onwards, we are likely to be affected by a storm near the British Isles. This storm will favour the entry of a mass of cold air from high latitudes that is very likely to remain with us next week. It is not very clear whether the entire province will be affected, but some models give more probability for Sunday," SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero said on his blog.

Precipitation could start as early as Friday evening: from 6pm when the probability of showers in the capital of the Costa del Sol is 40%

At the moment, Aemet has raised to 100% (95% in Malaga city) the possibility of rain in the province, especially for Sunday. In addition, this day will be cooler, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 10C to a maximum of 16C. Rainfall could start as early as Friday afternoon. From 6pm onwards, the probability of showers in Malaga city is 40%, rising to 50% on Saturday morning until 12pm. The afternoon is expected to be more stable with the chance of rain limited to 10%.

In the Andalucía region, "cloudy skies accompanied by light rainfall that will spread from west to east throughout the day" are expected on Saturday. In addition, light westerly winds will blow, increasing to moderate westerly winds on the coast in the afternoon.

There is still no detailed forecast for Sunday, although Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo warns that the day will be marked by low temperatures and snow in some places, with cold weather that will continue for the following few days. In addition, the arrival of low pressure could bring new rains.