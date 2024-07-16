The kayak excursion to Malaga's little-known 'Mushroom Island'

In addition to canoeing, it will soon be possible to go kitesurfing or windsurfing on the reservoir.

The imagination of two children has turned a raised piece of land in the Casasola reservoir in Malaga into 'Mushroom Island'. While it might share a name with a famous landmark in a certain video game, reaching this island doesn't involve acquiring resources to survive or the ability to fly.

Juan and Daniela, the two children who christened the island, gave it the first name that came into their heads. They did so a few months ago, when Almogía Rural, the company created by their parents to promote adventure sports on the forgotten reservoir of Casasola in Almogía, was launched.

Just 20 minutes from Malaga city, it is possible to go kayaking in boats of different sizes or paddle-surf through the calm waters of this reservoir, but there is no promenade or beach bar.

Daniel Sánchez, father of the two children who christened Mushroom Island, says that place "has its charm". The project aims to revitalise this reservoir, which maintains a fairly stable flow throughout the summer.

Almogía Rural has not only brought the first kayaks to the reservoir, but the next challenge is to bring other activities such as windsurfing, family paddle surfing and even kitesurfing and foil surfing.

Lolo is one of the experienced instructors who has swapped the sea for the reservoir and the bustle of the beaches for the peace of this hidden enclave in Almogía.

It is advisable to wear a swimming costume and take a towel, not only because it is possible to swim, but also because it is very likely to get wet in the canoe itself. And while it's a very Instagrammable experience, leaving your mobile phone on dry land is also advisable.

Unlike the crowded beaches of the Costa del Sol, here there is no promenade or palm trees, but it is popular among swimmers and there is no fear of being stung by jellyfish. There isn't much sand on the shore of the reservoir, but on the plus side there are no parking problems either. It's true that getting there does come with a dose of adrenaline and adventure, especially on the final stretch.