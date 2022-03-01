Busy Andalucía Day public holiday weekend at Malaga airport Between Friday and Monday there were more than 1,200 flights, 921 of which were international, at the Costa del Sol airport

The holiday weekend proved very busy at Malaga Airport, where on Monday, Andalucía Day, alone there were 272 flights of which 198 were international. There were long queues at many of the check-in desks, including a large number of family groups, and an atmosphere which was more bustling than has been seen for some time. The number of visitors to the Costa del Sol indicates that the tourism sector is beginning to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Between Friday and Monday there were 1,204 flights to or from the airport, 921 of them international.

The Aehcos association of hotel businesses on the Costa del Sol says the occupancy rate over the holiday weekend was 72 per cent on average, and that “for the first time in months, it seems that international tourism is on the increase again because 55 per cent of visitors who stayed in hotels in the area in February came from abroad. Meanwhile, the Andalusian Association of Tourism Properties has reported occupancy rates of 95 per cent.

These figures for the first holiday weekend of 2022 appear to show that people are keen to begin travelling again and the tourism sector has its fingers crossed that the trend continues for the rest of the year.