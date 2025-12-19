Malaga man arrested for brutal murder by stabbing woman 480 times in Seville

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 19 December 2025, 10:35 Share

A young man from Malaga has been arrested for the brutal murder of Ana Isabel, a 44-year-old woman who was found with hundreds of stab wounds inside her home in the Seville town of La Algaba. The 31-year-old man, David, is from Alhaurín de la Torre, as confirmed by sources close to the investigation, who stressed the viciousness of the crime judging by the stab wounds the woman received.

The victim, who had two children and was a much-loved person in the town, was found inside the house and, according to Diario de Sevilla, had 480 stab wounds and several bruises.

The young man, who reportedly admitted the crime and stated that he was under the influence of drugs, was occupying a room in the house, which she had previously rented to him.