Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Crime

Malaga man arrested for brutal murder by stabbing woman 480 times in Seville

The victim had rented a room in her house to the detained man, a 31-year-old from the Guadalhorce valley

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 19 December 2025, 10:35

A young man from Malaga has been arrested for the brutal murder of Ana Isabel, a 44-year-old woman who was found with hundreds of stab wounds inside her home in the Seville town of La Algaba. The 31-year-old man, David, is from Alhaurín de la Torre, as confirmed by sources close to the investigation, who stressed the viciousness of the crime judging by the stab wounds the woman received.

The victim, who had two children and was a much-loved person in the town, was found inside the house and, according to Diario de Sevilla, had 480 stab wounds and several bruises.

The young man, who reportedly admitted the crime and stated that he was under the influence of drugs, was occupying a room in the house, which she had previously rented to him.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Larios terminates 400 land lease agreements on eastern Costa del Sol as plans for tourism complex advance
  2. 2 Mijas tornado leaves at least half a million euros of damage in its wake
  3. 3 Torremolinos to install speed-deterrent radar on stretch of road with high accident rate
  4. 4 Festival favourites announce return to huge Costa del Sol summer music event
  5. 5 Junta does not rule out second desalination plant for east of Malaga province
  6. 6 Work starts on new 13-million-euro water supply pipeline between Benalmádena and Torremolinos
  7. 7 Torremolinos swings open the doors of its Christmas winter wonderland park
  8. 8 Fermento: where great bread takes time
  9. 9 Resurfacing work to improve safety on busy A-7053 road comes to an end in Mijas
  10. 10 Gibraltar mayor to receive Bethlehem Light of Peace in annual ceremony

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga man arrested for brutal murder by stabbing woman 480 times in Seville

Malaga man arrested for brutal murder by stabbing woman 480 times in Seville