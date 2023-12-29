Charity work of two British nationals on the Costa del Sol recognised in UK’s 2024 New Year Honours list

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 29 December 2023, 23:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

Two prominent figures on the Costa del Sol have been rewarded for their contribution to the communities around them in the south of Spain in the UK’s New Year Honours list, published this Friday evening (29 December 2023)

Susan Hannam

Cudeca foundation vice-president Susan Hannam has been awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for her services to palliative care and volunteering in Spain in the 2024 New Year Honours list.

Mrs Hannam, who lives in Benalmádena and has dedicated her life to accompanying patients in their last moments, has played an essential role in the Cudeca Foundation for decades. At Cudeca, which supports both patients and their loved ones and has treated over 1,200 people this year, Mrs Hannam has taken on a variety of roles, from developing their nursing palliative home care service, to training volunteers and boosting the charity’s shops.

British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, said, “Susan’s work in palliative care with Cudeca started over thirty years ago and has made a difference to the communities in which the charity is so active. She has helped others in their hours of need, year after year, and is thoroughly deserving of this wonderful recognition.”

Susan responded, “I was amazed and honoured when I received the phone call from the Ambassador to tell me that I am included in the New Year’s Honours list with an OBE, as it is directly due to my life for the last 30 years with the Cudeca foundation, which has opened the first independent hospice in Spain. Thanks to the wonderful team of medical palliative specialists along with the very special team of volunteers. Our aim is to give life to the days of patients with a special kind of care”.

Margery Anne Taylor

Margery Anne Taylor, president of the Royal British Legion (RBL) Mijas Costa Branch, has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to veterans in Spain. The recognition, which has been included in the 2024 New Year Honours list, comes after years of hard work in various roles within the RBL.

As well as being the president of her local branch, Mrs Taylor is a frontline volunteer supporting serving personnel and veterans in times of need and providing valuable training to volunteers who want to follow in her footsteps. Her efforts over the years have now been recognised with an MBE.

Hugh Elliott, British Ambassador to Spain, said, “Margery continues to provide an outstanding service to British veterans in southern Spain with her multiple Royal British Legion roles. She embodies the charity’s motto of ‘Service not Self’ and is always available to support its members with enthusiasm, energy and dedication. All this hard work over many years is fully deserving of this MBE.”

After learning of the award, Mrs Taylor thanked the other RBL volunteers in the district for their support: “It is a tremendous honour and privilege to receive this award for my voluntary work with the Royal British Legion. I know that my parents, both Legion members, would have been immensely proud. Throughout my life I have tried my best to help people in whatever way I could, and to be rewarded for doing something that already gives such fulfilment to my life is amazing. I am so fortunate to have the fantastic support of our other volunteer Legion members in Spain South, as without them, I wouldn’t be saying this today.”

Two other Spain-based British nationals have been named in the New Year Honours list 2024

• An MBE has been awarded to Mrs Deborah Carol Edgington, former councillor for tourism in Antigua (Fuerteventura) for services to British nationals in Fuerteventura.

• A BEM has been awarded to Mr Philip David Brown. president and co-founder, MACS charity Mojacar area cancer support for services to people with cancer in Spain.