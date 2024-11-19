British airline easyJet reinforces its presence at Malaga Airport next summer with three new routes

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 15:19

The third largest airline in terms of passenger volume at Malaga Airport will strengthen its commitment to the Costa del Sol next summer. EasyJet has announced the launch of three new routes, adding 62,000 new seats to its schedule. The airline has identified Malaga, where it operates a base during peak season and Palma as the airports that will see the most growth. Specifically for the Costa del Sol, easyJet will introduce three new routes: a connection to Newcastle in the NorthEast of England starting March 31, a direct flight to Leeds in West Yorkshire from April 2 and a new route to Marrakech beginning 4 April.

Javier Gándara, easyJet's managing director for Southern Europe, said: "We are excited to announce twelve new routes for the summer 2025 season in Spain, a strategic market where we have been growing over time and where we remain alert to opportunities to continue to do so." Gándara stated that "these new routes allow us to connect high-demand cities, offering our passengers more travel options and opportunities to explore different corners of Europe and beyond".

The Leeds-Bradford connection will operate once a week, while the Newcastle and Marrakech routes will have two weekly flights.

As part of its expansion plan in Andalucía, easyJet will also connect Almeria with London Luton. "With this, EasyJet continues to strengthen its presence in Andalucía, improving the region's links to international destinations and providing more options for those looking to explore new places throughout the year." The Almeria-Luton route will offer 14,000 seats.

EasyJet is the third-largest airline in Malaga, with nearly 1.2 million passengers in 2023, 200,000 more than in 2022. The company is experiencing significant growth, having strenghtened its temporary base (a seasonal operations where easyJet positions additional aircrafy during peak times), which was established in June 2021. EasyJet increased its seat capacity by 7.6% for the previous peak season, offering 1.9 million seats for flights to and from the Costa del Sol.