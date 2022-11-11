These are the first pictures of Oliver, the little boy from Malaga, recovering after his 10-hour brain tumour operation The medical team in Barcelona that is treating the boy reports that 98.4% of his brain tumour, the size of a tangerine, has been removed and that he will soon undergo chemotherapy and proton therapy

Oliver, the little boy from Malaga who underwent emergency surgery for a brain tumour after being transferred from Mexico by air ambulance, continues to take small steps in his recovery. In a metaphorical and also real way, because the child, who had not walked since October due to the effect of the tumour, has even been able to stand up and take a couple of small steps, a sign of his positive progress.

The medical team at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, ​​where he has been admitted for two weeks, reported this Friday, 11 November, Oliver’s progress and the next stages of his treatment. Oliver will be discharged from the hospital "imminently", possibly in four or five days, to begin cancer treatment that will control the small portion of the tumour that he still has. Dr. Hinojosa from the hospital explained that the child arrived at the hospital with a tumour of enormous dimensions, that was very advanced and invaded the brainstem. In addition, the minor presented "extreme neurological and systemic fragility."

After a first period stabilisation operation on the young patient, surgery was carried out by which 98.4% of the tumour, the size of a tangerine, was removed from a ​​difficult to access area. The doctors say that Oliver’s neurological function has improved significantly and that his situation is very good and that in a short period of time he could be in a situation of "almost normality".

The operation in progress. / sur

Now he will have to start cancer treatment, explained by Dr. Celia Cruz, a specialist in childhood brain tumours. The doctor explained that with good treatment, two thirds of children with this type of tumour, called ependymoma, are cured in developed countries.

Oliver will start to be treated with chemotherapy as part of a clinical trial that will last about two months. Then an MRI will be performed again to see the status of the tumour before a proton beam radiotherapy treatment is started, which can last 5 or 6 weeks. There are only two machines in Spain to carry out this type of treatment and Oliver will receive it in Madrid.