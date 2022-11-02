Surgeons remove more than 90% of Oliver's brain tumour in delicate ten-hour operation The little boy from Malaga is already recovering in the paediatric intensive care unit of the specialist hospital in Barcelona, where he will remain for a few days

There is positive news for little Oliver, the boy from Malaga with a brain tumour who had to be rushed from Mexico back to Spain for life-saving surgery. The San Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona has this Wednesday afternoon, 2 November, reported that the second operation that the minor has undergone in Spain has been concluded satisfactorily.

Surgeons have managed to remove more than 90% of the tumour that the child had, in a complicated operation that has lasted ten hours and involved a team of 15 professionals. The little boy is already recovering in the paediatric ICU of the hospital, where he will remain for a few days. Later, if everything goes well and there is a positive evolution, he will go to the ward to continue with his postoperative recovery.

In the next few days, specialists will begin the molecular study of the tumour, the results of which will allow the most appropriate oncological treatment to be designed.

The little boy, who was transferred last week in an air ambulance plane from Mexico, where Oliver currently resides, thanks to the donation of an anonymous businessman who paid the almost 200,000 euros cost. He successfully cleared the first operation in Barcelona to treat hydrocephalus - an accumulation of fluid within the cavities of the brain - last Friday. It was key to being able to try to remove the aggressive brain tumour this Wednesday.