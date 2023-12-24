Bigsound urban music festival is coming to Malaga in 2024, and this what we already know

SUR Malaga Sunday, 24 December 2023, 08:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

Bigsound, Spain's largest urban music festival, has announced dates for Malaga city next year.

Following its success in Valencia, it will arrive at the Cortijo de Torres Municipal Auditorium on 19 and 20 July in 2024. Tickets are already on sale at bigsoundfestival.com.

The fourth edition of the Bigsound festival in Valencia will take place on 28 and 29 June 2024, once again in the City of Arts and Sciences. Among the confirmed artists are Aitana, Myke Towers, Quevedo, Ana Mena, Juan Magán, Sen Senra, Recycled J, María Escarmiento, José de Rico, Henry Méndez and Álvaro de Luna.

With an audience of more than 70,000 urban music lovers per year in the past two years, the festival has consolidated itself as one of the most popular music events in Valencia, ranking among the top five festivals in the Valencian region and standing out as one of the main festivals of the genre in Europe.

Confirmed artists in Malaga

Bigsound Malaga promises 15 hours of music in the Cortijo de Torres municipal auditorium. In addition to the music, the festival will offer a selection of gastronomy, a market area, entertainment, rest areas, and merchandise. The festival, which comes to the city as a result of a business partnership with Malaga-based promoter Universe Group, will take place on 19 and 20 July 2024, and is expected to attract a massive audience, with more than 12,000 people expected to attend each day.

The first artists confirmed for Bigsound Malaga are Jhayco, Cali y el Dandee, Henry Mendez, Mar Lucas and Ptazeta. This will be the only opportunity for urban music lovers in Malaga province to enjoy these outstanding live performances. Although these names represent only 30% of the full line-up, Bigsound will reveal more surprises in the coming weeks, with a line-up that promises to be impressive.

The confirmed artists

Jhayco: Outstanding Puerto Rican producer and composer in the urban music scene. With his own hits and collaborations with superstars such as Bad Bunny, Tainy, Ozuna, Anuel AA and Karol G. Jhayco has become a reference in the music industry. His participation in Bigsound Malaga 2024 promises to be a highlight in the musical history of the province. With over 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify and four billion views on YouTube, his music captivates audiences around the world.

Cali & el Dandee: With more than 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify and three billion views on YouTube, the successful Colombian urban and pop music duo Cali & el Dandee are also coming to Malaga and are a reference in today's music scene. These talented brothers became known for hits such as Yo Te Esperaré and have collaborated with internationally renowned artists, including Andrés Cepeda, Aitana, Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, Luis Fonsi, and more. They are currently advisors to Fonsi on the Antena 3 talent show, La Voz.

Henry Méndez: Completing the trio of stars is Henry Méndez himself; creator of anthems such as El Tiburón, Rayos de Sol and Mi Reina. This artist, born in the Dominican Republic and based in Spain since a young age, has had a successful musical career that transcends borders. Méndez has collaborated with internationally renowned artists such as Pitbull, Snoop Dogg and Rihanna and has several gold and platinum discs. With more than one million monthly plays on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, he continues to be an international showman. His music fuses reggaeton, pop and merengue, creating an unmistakable electro-Latin sound.

Ptazeta: Ptazeta from the Canary Islands, is one of the most viral and successful Spanish urban artists. Since she achieved more than a million and a half views on her Twitter post with the preview of her single Mensaje Enviado in just a couple of weeks, her rise has been unstoppable. It was followed by hits such as MAMI, with which she reached the top of the Spotify charts and surpassed 26 million streams in a short period of time. In addition to the success of her first album The Party en la Casa, with singles such as Ponte Pal XXX, Mujerón and Mala Mala. Among other milestones, her collaboration Cri-Criminal with Bizarrap has accumulated more than 96 million views on YouTube.

Mar Lucas: One of the most important influencers in Spain, with more than 15 million followers, as well as an actress and singer. In the midst of her musical career, in little more than a year she has worked with artists such as Juan Magán, TIMØ, Cali y El Dandee and accumulated hits such as Tú Sí, Mentiiira, La Inocente and her famous La Puerta del Sol.