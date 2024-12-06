The 'best burger in Spain' can be found at a Costa del Sol-based restaurant chain The final was held in the Spanish town of Leganes and the top ten will now go forward to the European final to be held in Vizcaya

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:27

The best burger in Spain is prepared by a restaurant in Malaga. Gottan Grill, a burger chain born in the city has won the final of The Champions Burger championship held in the Madrid region. The Malaga group won in a final round in which 24 restaurants from all over Spain took part. The final was held on Tuesday in the town of Leganes and the top ten will now participate in the European final to be held in Vizcaya.

Gottan Grill triumphed with Lil Wayne, a burger made with aged rib eye beef, American 'cheddar' cheese, crispy onion, bacon cooked for 48 hours at low temperature inspired by Kikanbo's ramen, Louisiana-style sauce, bacon bits, and smoked mayonnaise.

Second place went to the Seville restaurant Street Food with the Gamberra 2.0 and its glazed red brioche bread. It includes matured beef cutlet, smoked and shredded pork rib cooked at low temperature for eight hours, smoked cheddar cheese, street style smoked mayonnaise, caramelised bacon bits and Grefusa's famous barbecue gublins.

Completing the third place was the Stellar proposal, also from Malaga, Dak Burger, which has 180 grams of matured Galician beef cutlet, matured red cheddar, sweet bacon, toasted mayonnaise, onion bits and 'moon dust'.

The top ten will take part in the European final to be held in Barakaldo (Vizcaya) from 12 December to 6 January. They will compete for 26 days at the Ansio fairgrounds and it will be the customers themselves who will choose the winner.

More than one hundred hamburger restaurants from all over Spain took part in this championship. It is a competition that has received three million visitors. In fact, one of the special features is that it is the users themselves who choose the winning burger with their ratings and votes.

The awards ceremony in Madrid coincides with the celebration of The Champions Burger smash edition that is being held in Malaga and that this Saturday will announce its winners.