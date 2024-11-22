Malaga aims to track down the best smash burger in Spain

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 22 November 2024, 17:59

Some of the tastiest burgers in Spain will take over the Malaga port for twelve days, from 28 November to 9 December, when the cruise terminal will host the first national smash burgers championship, with the participation of 25 burger restaurants.

Some of them have already toured the country in the competition to be proclaimed 'Best Burger in Spain', a competition that was also held in Malaga in June last year. This instalment will include the creations of Tarantín Chiflado, Bandidos, Rico, Vacarnal, Umbrella, Gottan, Godeo, Tximist, The VicBros Burger, Dak, Street Food, Baool, Jisma, El Surtidor, Dalú, Delacalle Smash Burger, Nolito's, Santo Delito, Zamppa Street Food, The Gallery, Goat and BeSmash. The opening hours will be from Monday to Thursday from 6pm until midnight, and Friday to Sunday from midday until midnight.

In addition, there will be a space called 'Hall of Burger', where the restaurants La Muralla and Jenkin's, which won the title of Best Burger in Spain and Best Burger in Europe, respectively, in 2023, as well as El Barco of the influencer Sergio Enciso, will be located.

Each burger bar will present in its innovative proposal with smash meat, which, unlike traditional burgers, is prepared with a technique that consists of flattening the meat on the hot plate in the shape of a disc, creating a crispy exterior. This cooking method brings out the full flavour of the meat and preserves its juiciness.

As announced by The Champions Burger, the organiser of this competition, the burgers will be accompanied by food trucks from Cheeck's (specialising in fried chicken) and Ybarra Truck (with chips). And for those with a sweet tooth, there will be three dessert options.

The voting system is very simple. The customer only has to taste the burger, scan the QR code printed on the ticket given to them when they place their order and rate it. The burger restaurant with the best score, based on the bread, the meat, the combination of ingredients, the presentation and the originality will be the winner.

The final in Madrid

Since February, The Champions Burger has toured 18 Spanish cities in search of the 'Best Burger in Spain' and has been visited by more than 2,200,000 people. Madrid is hosting the Spanish final, the winner of which will be announced on 3 December.