Worker dies after falling from roof of seventh-floor apartment on Costa del Sol
112 incident

Worker dies after falling from roof of seventh-floor apartment on Costa del Sol

The 52-year-old man fell to his death while he was painting a property in Arroyo de la Miel, according to sources

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 10 January 2025, 15:23

The first fatal work accident of the year has been reported in Malaga province today. A 52-year-old man lost his life this Friday after falling from the roof of a seventh floor flat in Benalmádena. According to sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre, the victim was carrying out painting work when he suffered the accident.

It happened at around 9.20am, when the first of several calls to 112 operators alerting of the incident in Calle Tuy, in Arroyo de la Miel. Eyewitnesses called for urgent medical assistance for the man, who had fallen some 20 metres into the garden, inside the residential development.

According to health and police sources, the worker died despite receiving medical assistance at the scene. The incident was reported to the health and safety authorities so that an investigation could be opened.

