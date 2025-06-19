Woman arrested in connection with murder after Dutch victim shot dead in Fuengirola

It was early on a Saturday morning in Fuengirola and outside a cannabis club. A Dutch man was riddled with bullets and died on the spot. Six months after the murder, Spain's National Police force has managed to capture one of the suspects, allegedly linked to the Mocro Mafia, who was responsible for bringing the weapon with which the crime was committed to the Costa del Sol.

The incident happened on 7 December last year, a few minutes before 2am in the middle of the street. Specifically, in Calle Asturias, very close to the seafront promenade in the town. Emergency response teams were mobilised after receiving several calls through the police hotline number alerting them that a burst of gunshots had been heard and that there was a seriously injured person lying on the ground.

On arrival, officers found the victim lifeless and with numerous gunshot wounds, one of them to the head. Despite their rapid mobilisation, the health services could only certify the victim's death,after which the judicial commission - composed of the duty judge, the lawyer of the Administration of Justice (LAJ) and the forensic doctor - was activated to proceed with the removal of the body.

According to the new commissioner of the National Police force in Malaga, Pedro Agudo, at a press conference on Tuesday, where the latest police actions carried out against criminal organisations in the province were presented, the officers found 18 156 calibre cartridge cases at the scene of the crime.