Primera RFEF: Antequera CF claim three points from rescheduled fixture to revive promotion push The inland Malaga province side moved to within a point of the play-offs after winning their game in hand, while Marbella FC’s own outstanding fixture ended in a draw

The Antequera players in the changing room following Wednesday's win.

Thursday, 12 March 2026

Following weeks of disruption caused by recent storms, all Malaga province sides in Spain's third tier have now caught up thanks to some rare midweek action.

Antequera CF secured the standout result with a valuable home win over Algeciras, while Marbella FC were held to a draw in Murcia that did little to improve their survival prospects.

Antequera 2–0 Algeciras

Antequera boosted their hopes of reaching the promotion play-offs with a convincing win over Algeciras on Wednesday night.

They effectively settled the contest in the first half, when Destiny opened the scoring before Luismi Gutiérrez converted a penalty after Javi Antón had been fouled.

Antequera were the more threatening side throughout and even struck the crossbar as they controlled the game.

Marcelo’s late red card slightly soured the evening but did little to diminish a result that revived their promotion ambitions after the recent defeat to Ibiza.

The victory lifts them to seventh place, just one point behind Teruel, who occupy the final play-off position.

Real Murcia 1–1 Marbella

On the same night, rock-bottom Marbella earned a point away to Real Murcia. However, the draw offered limited encouragement in their battle to escape the relegation zone.

Murcia had the better of the match and took the lead when Óscar Gil fired home from distance after capitalising on a defensive mistake.

Marbella struggled to create chances but levelled in the second half with almost their only clear opportunity. David Selma met Jorge Álvarez’s cross at the near post to make it 1–1.

The result leaves Marbella still well adrift of safety, with 11 matches remaining and the same number of points separating them from safety.