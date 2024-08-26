Winner lands 1,000-euro prize for heaviest catch during deep-sea fishing contest in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Monday, 26 August 2024, 12:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The waters along the shores of Benalmádena hosted the XXVIII international deep-sea fishing tournament at the weekend, an event in which around 30 traditional fishing boats competed.

Poseidon, owned by Pedro Núñez, achieved first place in the general classification of the highest total volume of catches; while also picking up first prize of 1,000 euros for the heaviest catch with a 11.5 kilo cod.

Behind Núñez, in the heaviest catch category, were Yedra IV, with Jesús Badía as skipper in second place, while La Perla Blanca, owned by Javier Ruíz Ariza, won third prize. Prizes were also awarded in several other categories.

Benalmádena, a benchmark in this type of competition, closed this tournament with the traditional awards ceremony at Hotel Alay, an event that was also attended by councillors from the town hall and the event's sponsors.

The tournament, which stands out for donating the catches to charities for distribution among soup kitchens, is considered a classic of deep-sea fishing throughout Andalucía.