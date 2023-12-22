Urban art and a star-studded promenade to beautify Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 22 December 2023, 15:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena marina is working to transform its image and urban art murals are going to play a major role in the improvement of this iconic space.

Benalmádena town hall has contracted the creation of three murals, two of which are already finished. All three have a marine theme, although one of them has included the image of the Niña de Benalmádena, the statue in Benalmádena Pueblo, that is a symbol of the area.

"It is a pilot project," explained councillor José Luis Bergillos, who said that the idea is to expand the number of pieces of urban art. "The murals, in an area so close to the sea, have conservation difficulties, so it has been necessary to treat the walls with special sprays."

The first of the murals has been painted in the area where the construction materials for the work on Alay Avenue have been stored for nearly a year. "It was a shabby area, with fences, debris and even people sleeping there."

The second mural decorates Avenida Juan Sebastián Elcano, right next to the Sea Life aquarium. And the third and, for the moment, the last, "will be in an area where we intend to hide the space for rubbish bins", in Avenida del Puerto, near Avenida del Mar.

Puerto Marina is awaiting the start of the works to modernise the port area, works that are essential to renew the concession of the port by the Junta de Andalucía for another 25 years, and will involve an investment of 4.5 million euros.

The local council is also working on the projects which will include a Hollywood-style pavement with stars awarded every year to a relevant character from the world of culture or sports. Work will start next year and will continue between September and Easter.