Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Artist José Enrique Ragel with councillor José Luis Bergillos. SUR
Urban art and a star-studded promenade to beautify Benalmádena
Planning

Urban art and a star-studded promenade to beautify Benalmádena

Three murals, all of them with a sea theme, are being created in Puerto Marina, as part of plans to brighten up and modernise the harbour

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 22 December 2023, 15:59

Compartir

Benalmádena marina is working to transform its image and urban art murals are going to play a major role in the improvement of this iconic space.

Benalmádena town hall has contracted the creation of three murals, two of which are already finished. All three have a marine theme, although one of them has included the image of the Niña de Benalmádena, the statue in Benalmádena Pueblo, that is a symbol of the area.

"It is a pilot project," explained councillor José Luis Bergillos, who said that the idea is to expand the number of pieces of urban art. "The murals, in an area so close to the sea, have conservation difficulties, so it has been necessary to treat the walls with special sprays."

The first of the murals has been painted in the area where the construction materials for the work on Alay Avenue have been stored for nearly a year. "It was a shabby area, with fences, debris and even people sleeping there."

The second mural decorates Avenida Juan Sebastián Elcano, right next to the Sea Life aquarium. And the third and, for the moment, the last, "will be in an area where we intend to hide the space for rubbish bins", in Avenida del Puerto, near Avenida del Mar.

Puerto Marina is awaiting the start of the works to modernise the port area, works that are essential to renew the concession of the port by the Junta de Andalucía for another 25 years, and will involve an investment of 4.5 million euros.

The local council is also working on the projects which will include a Hollywood-style pavement with stars awarded every year to a relevant character from the world of culture or sports. Work will start next year and will continue between September and Easter.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch live: Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw with the famous El Gordo jackpot prize gets under way
  2. 2 Spain's El Gordo Christmas lottery jackpot is finally drawn - 88008
  3. 3 Popular winter wonderland Christmas park returns to Torremolinos
  4. 4 Lottery offices celebrate windfalls scattered around the province of Malaga
  5. 5 Malaga was the fifth most-popular province for foreigners moving to Spain last year, and this is where they came from
  6. 6 This is the village in Andalucía where you can visit Father Christmas' house with your little ones, but you'll have to hurry!
  7. 7 Farcical fun during the festive season in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Late New Year's Eve metro service rolled out in Malaga for first time ever
  9. 9 Thief disguised as Darth Vader stabs man and robs him of 80,000 euros in Plaza Mayor shopping centre
  10. 10 Swapping the chilly north of Europe for the sunny Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad