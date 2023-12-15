Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A previous Toy Run event in Torremolinos. SUR
Two-wheeled Santas get ready to roar into Torremolinos for annual Toy Run
Christmas 2023

Two-wheeled Santas get ready to roar into Torremolinos for annual Toy Run

Organised by the Komando Amimoto motorcycle club to collect Christmas presents for underprivileged children, it will take place on Saturday 16 December

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 15 December 2023, 13:57

Torremolinos town hall has announced that this year’s Toy Run, an event organised by the Komando Amimoto motorcycle club to collect Christmas presents for underprivileged children, will take place on Saturday 16 December.

As in previous years, the event will begin (and finish) in Plaza Federico García Lorca at 11am, after which, the bikers, many dressed as Santa Claus, will travel throughout the municipality to raise awareness of the work carried out by the Torremolinos branch of the Red Cross.

All participants dressed as Santa, and those who donate a new toy to the campaign, will be offered a free drink. And the proceeds from the bar installed in the plaza for the occasion will be used for the purchase of toys for the families served by the Red Cross.

There will also be live entertainment between 1.30pm and 3pm.

The event, now in its ninth year, was announced by social welfare councillor Gloria Manoja, who said, “We are appealing to all residents and visitors in Torremolinos to participate in this campaign so that no child is left without a gift this Christmas.”

Te puede interesar

