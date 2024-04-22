Two trainee lifeguards, aged 12 and 14, help rescue tourists swept away by current on Costa del Sol beach

SUR Torremolino Monday, 22 April 2024, 14:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

Two young trainee lifeguards who were practising with their teammates and instructors of the Talasa Torremolinos Sports Club on the town's Playa La Carihuela beach rushed to the rescue of three foreign tourists who got into difficulties in the sea last week.

According to the Spanish rescue and first aid federation (RFESS), the three tourists were in an inflatable 'doughnut' when they were dragged out to sea by the current and could not get back to the shore.

Luka Pavlovskyy (aged 12) and Aleksandar Todorov Lekov (14) saw that three people were experiencing difficulties and did not hesitate to jump into the sea to offer assistance. They rescued two of the three young men, aged around 25, while two of their instructors rescued the third. Two of those pulled from the sea had lost consciousness, so the trainees performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), before those rescued were taken to a nearby health centre to be checked over.

The president of RFESS, Isabel García Sanz, said that the action of these two young people and their instructors had “saved three lives.”

“They did not hesitate to help three people in danger, risking their own safety in a gesture innate in every person who practises the sport of lifesaving,” she said.

The previous Sunday, Aleksandar and Luka, along with their teammates from the sports club, participated in the first day of the XXIV Spanish Club League competition in Cordoba.