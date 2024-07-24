TUI Musement now operates on the Costa del Sol from new base in Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 15:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

As announced at the end of March, by TUI Musement, the package tour holiday operator's operations base on the Costa del Sol has returned to Torremolinos, where it was until 2016, when the company moved to Malaga city for a period of eight years.

The multinational has its new offices in the Los Álamos area, specifically on Avenida Manuel Fraga Iribarne, in a 'coworking' space, and on whose façade the well-known logo is displayed. Last week, the official inauguration of the premises was organised in the presence of the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, together with the councillor for tourism, Marta Huete. The municipal officials were received by Ian Livesey, head of operations for the Balearic Islands, mainland Spain, Andorra, Lapland and Iceland for TUI Musement. Del Cid, who had already been informed of this change during the company's annual 'Season Readiness' convention in Torremolinos, welcomed them to this new stage.

Ian Livesey greets Margarita del Cid and Marta Huete. SUR

In 2023, there were 250,000 TUI Musement clients on the Costa del Sol, with very similar forecasts for this year, as highlighted by its head of operations. To manage the activity of this company, the new offices in Torremolinos will be the workplace of about forty people. It is a mixed model, as teleworking is also favoured, to avoid mobility problems.