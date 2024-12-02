Delays expected in Benalmádena Pueblo and on connecting roads and motorways due to road closures from today

Tony Bryant Benalmáden Monday, 2 December 2024, 08:26

Benalmádena town hall has advised drivers to expect delays in the Pueblo and the connecting roads and motorways from Monday 2 December due to the important works that are going to be undertaken on Avenida Juan Luis Peralta. The work will be divided into two phases, the first of which involves the closure of the entry/exit to the village from Avenida Retamar (the old Mijas road); while the second will include the partial closure of Avenida Juan Luis Peralta (between the Jacaranda school and Avenida Hermano Francisco). The council explained that alternative routes for vehicles will be installed, although drivers should expect delays during peak times.

During the work, traffic to this area in the Pueblo will be restricted to local residents, public transport and delivery and service vehicles. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes such as Avenida del Sol (the old N-340) to access Torremolinos or Fuengirola.

The Local Police pointed out that informative posters of the restriction of passage are installed on the roundabouts prior to arrival in Benalmádena Pueblo in order to remind drivers well in advance of the alternative routes.