Town hall launches campaign to 'improve environmental quality of Benalmádena'

Benalmádena town hall has launched a campaign to inform residents and local traders about the importance of the correct separation of waste over the festive season. The initiative was announced by the councillor for the environment, Juan Olea, who explained that the campaign will take place throughout the rest of December and also in January.

A team of environmental monitors will be out and about on the streets to inform people about the importance of using the correct containers to deposit their waste, “as well as explaining about the benefits of recycling for the environmental quality of the municipality”.

They will also visit shops and businesses in the town to speak to the managers and staff about depositing cardboard and glass in the correct containers, as well as the need to respect the allowed hours to deposit the waste.

“With this campaign, the town hall is firmly committed to sustainability in the management of waste. Sensible separation of rubbish is key to promoting a circular economy, which serves to minimise the carbon footprint of the municipality, since misuse in separation translates into greater pollution, as well as a greater expenditure of natural and economic resources,” councillor Olea said.

A similar campaign is also being carried out in local schools, “because the best way to contribute to increasing recycling levels is to raise awareness and involve the younger generation”.