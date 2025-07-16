Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New fencing in the Olivar de los Manantiales area. SUR
Environment

Torremolinos smartens up area around San Miguel chapel

The first phase of the work includes installing a perimeter fence to prevent vehicle traffic and the creation of a new car park

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 17:28

The first phase of the improvement work at the Olivar de los Manantiales and San Miguel chapel areas in Torremolinos has been completed. The project investment of190,000 euros aims to prevent free vehicle circulation, which damages the environment. For this reason, a car park has been created closer to the Camino de Los Pinares.

The routes and the ground where olive trees are planted have been improved with enriched soil. A fence has also been installed to protect the chapel area. Invasive species have been removed and replaced by native plants.

According to mayor Margarita del Cid, the project seeks to build "a bridge between the town centre and the mountains". The improved space will complement one of the most celebrated events in the town - the Romería de Torremolinos.

The project is subsidised by the regional ministry of tourism, culture and sport. The town hall has also applied for aid from the EU in order to maintain this transformation of green spaces and also include the recreational area of the Pinar de los Manantiales in the project. If this aid is granted, Torremolinos will also be able to renaturalise the slope of the Camino de la Playa as well as the Rocío Jurado park.

At the end of 2024, the town hall also carried out pruning and enhancement work in the Pinar de los Manantiales - forestry tasks to facilitate the entry of light into the forest, eliminate invasive species and reduce fire risks, pests and plant diseases.

