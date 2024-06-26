Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mobile gym will be available throughout the summer. SUR
Torremolinos rolls out free mobile gym for summer as part of its healthy living campaign
Torremolinos rolls out free mobile gym for summer as part of its healthy living campaign

The service will tour the municipality and offer functional training with technical equipment that will allow the development of healthy physical exercise, as well as more demanding training

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolino

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 09:27

As part of its healthy lifestyle campaign, Torremolinos town hall has announced a new mobile gym service that will bring sports activities to different neighbourhoods of the municipality throughout the summer months. The initiative was launched by Mayor Margarita del Cid, who explained that the service, which is free, will offer functional training with technical equipment that will allow the development of healthy physical exercise, as well as more demanding training.

“It is a mobile, ultra-equipped gym that has the possibility of turning any corner of Torremolinos into a fully equipped gym,” the mayor said.

Under the banner of ‘functional training in your neighbourhood’, the service will be available from Tuesday 2 July until Thursday 22 August between 7pm and 9pm.

Those interested in registering can do so through the app Torremolinos Despega. ́The areas of the municipality in which the sports initiative will pass through and schedules can be consulted on the town hall's website (www.torremolinos.es).

