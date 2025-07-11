Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The work will take place on numerous streets across the town. SUR
Infrastructure

Torremolinos to roll out road resurfacing plan in coming months on these streets across the town

The aim is to improve damaged road surfaces, while also enhancing the safety of both vehicles and pedestrians

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 11 July 2025, 10:16

Torremolinos town hall is set to implement a municipal resurfacing plan over the coming months involving work on various streets across the town. The aim is to improve damaged road surfaces, while also enhancing the safety of both vehicles and pedestrians.

The tender budget for the work, which has an execution period of three months, amounts to 1,185,445 euros, and interested companies have until 5 August to submit their proposals.

The roads included in this resurfacing plan are Avenida Salvador Dalí, Calle Corelli, Calle Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Avenida Sorolla, Ramal de Salgareño, Molino del Rosario, Avenida de la Riviera, Calle Skal and Calle Marqués de Salamanca.

Additionally, safety improvements will be made in certain areas with the installation of speed bumps and raised pedestrian crossings at various points throughout the town.

The work will involve the removal of damaged asphalt, resurfacing with new tarmac, as well as repainting road markings in the affected areas. The council said that measures will be taken to reduce inconvenience to the residents of the areas where the work is taking place.

