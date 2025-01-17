New panoramic lift offering spectacular views of Costa del Sol coastline to open this weekend: these are the hours it will operate

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 17 January 2025, 09:42 | Updated 10:00h. Compartir

As long as there are no setbacks, Torremolinos will open the new panoramic lift that will link Parque La Batería with Avenida Carlota Alessandri and the beaches of La Carihuela to the public on Saturday 18 January.

The new lift, which had a budget of 900,000 euros, is the result of a project that has not been without setbacks. The most recent issues to be resolved involve technical safety details required by the ministry of industry, which necessitated reinforcing the system with tensioners, as explained by councillor for urban regeneration Marina Vázquez Domínguez.

It has taken several months to meet these requirements - the necessary time for the authorised control body (OCA) to carry out the necessary inspections to check that the operation of this machinery is adequate to provide a public service.

First discussed in 2018

Although this project was first discussed in 2018, it was not until 2021 that work began. This, however, came to a standstill due to a problem with the land that made it necessary to increase the budget, which ended in the breakdown of relations with the contractor. All the procedures began, practically from scratch, two years later, in 2023. It was at that time that Torremolinos town hall put the works out to tender again. With the administrative phase over and the intervention awarded to the temporary joint venture Avintia-Sumas, at the beginning of last year, there were hopes of it opening in the spring, although this obviously did not happen.

Before it becomes operational, the staff who will manage this lift have also had to undergo training, as it is something of a tourist attraction as well. The people responsible for this task will be staff from the municipal special employment centre, El Vivero. This team has already been trained by Embarba, the company that installed the lift.

This system bridges the large difference in level (30 metres) between Montemar Alto and La Carihuela. The structure is arranged in the shape of an inverted L and is painted in turquoise and white, the town's corporate colours.

The lift, with a capacity for eight people, is linked to the park with a 60-metre walkway. As for its opening hours, they will be linked to those of the park itself: September 14 to June 15, from 7.30am until 9pm, and from June 15 to September 14, between 7.30am and 11pm.