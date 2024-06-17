Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Around 200 young people attended the conference. SUR.
Torremolinos hosts event for 200 young people to promote entrepreneurial spirit and support new business ventures
Sponsored by Malaga's provincial authority, the initiative included round tables and conferences on financing, being self-employed and creating a company

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 17 June 2024, 14:35

Almost 200 young people from different parts of the province took part in the first Jornadas Jóvenes Emprendedores de Málaga (young entrepreneurs conference) at the end of May, an initiative which seeks to promote the entrepreneurial spirit among young vocational training students from rural towns with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

Held at the Inturjoven hostel in Torremolinos, and sponsored by the provincial council, the conference was organised by the Andalusian youth institute, Torremolinos town hall, and MS Growth, a business group founded in 2020 to assist and support new business ventures.

The event was attended by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who explained that the project will provide young people with the resources needed to launch a business idea that they want to develop.

The event included round tables and conferences on financing, being self-employed and creating a company, entrepreneurship in a team, the importance of legal advice, marketing, along with information about the subsidies available to new entrepreneurs, among other subjects.

During her speech, territorial delegate for youth Ruth Sarabia highlighted “the importance of germinating the entrepreneurial seed in young people from Malaga with the aim of discovering their potential”.

According to the GEM 2022/2023 (global entrepreneur monitor) report, Malaga province registers the highest rate of business consolidation and significant growth in the business fabric in Spain.

