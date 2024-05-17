Torremolinos highlights family diversity and promotes creativity with new book

Tony Bryant Friday, 17 May 2024, 13:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

As part of the celebrations to mark International Day of Families (15 May), the Picasso cultural centre in Torremolinos hosted the launch of the book that compiles the works selected in the III Micro-Story Contest - Family Diversity. The initiative is promoted by the town hall, together with the Asociación Alternativa en Colores, an association with branches in Torremolinos, Seville and Madrid that develops social and educational projects.

The event, during which, pupils from each participating school read their short stories, was attended by the vice-president of the association, Sergio Padial, along with the teacher of the IES Los Manantiales and author of the prologue of the book, Francisca Escorza, as well as the 46 pupils who wrote the stories selected for the publication.

This initiative is part of the IV Andalusian Families Awards granted by the ministry of social inclusion, youth, family and equality of the regional government. The contest is held with the purpose of promoting creativity, interest in literary activity and the visibility and normalisation of family diversity. It is aimed at the pupils of the different schools of the municipality, each of which selected three stories to be included the book.

The book can be found in the municipal libraries, while the selected micro-stories are exhibited in large-format posters in the town centre.

“Education is not just about coming to a class and teaching your subject, it is about educating young people who are going to face a diverse world with many colours and many ways of thinking,” councillor for equality and education, Francisco García, said.