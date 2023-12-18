Torremolinos gets video surveillance and vehicle number plate recognition system to monitor traffic

Cameras will be installed in the centre and on the outskirts of the town.

Lorena Cádiz Torremolinos Monday, 18 December 2023, 17:06

Torremolinos town hall has begun installing video cameras and a vehicle number plate recognition system that will be used for traffic surveillance and control in different areas of the municipality. The council said that the measure is being undertaken due to “public demand” and with which the aim is to improve mobility, while providing the Local Police with a new tool to improve response to possible emergencies.

The first phase of the initiative, which involves an investment of more than 240,000 euros, includes the installation of 21 cameras, which will be increased to 45 in the coming months.

The control room for the network will be installed in the conference centre, from where police will monitor traffic in the town centre, and also in the Cañada de los Cardos, El Pinillo and Montemar areas.