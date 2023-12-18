Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cameras will be installed in the centre and on the outskirts of the town. SUR
Torremolinos gets video surveillance and vehicle number plate recognition system to monitor traffic
Road safety and security

Torremolinos gets video surveillance and vehicle number plate recognition system to monitor traffic

The measure is being undertaken due to “public demand” and it will also provide the Local Police with a new tool to improve their response to possible emergencies

Lorena Cádiz

Torremolinos

Monday, 18 December 2023, 17:06

Compartir

Torremolinos town hall has begun installing video cameras and a vehicle number plate recognition system that will be used for traffic surveillance and control in different areas of the municipality. The council said that the measure is being undertaken due to “public demand” and with which the aim is to improve mobility, while providing the Local Police with a new tool to improve response to possible emergencies.

The first phase of the initiative, which involves an investment of more than 240,000 euros, includes the installation of 21 cameras, which will be increased to 45 in the coming months.

The control room for the network will be installed in the conference centre, from where police will monitor traffic in the town centre, and also in the Cañada de los Cardos, El Pinillo and Montemar areas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bomb threats lead to international schools in Malaga being evacuated
  2. 2 What will the weather be like in Spain this week, ahead of Christmas Day?
  3. 3 Human error probed after Malaga train crash leaves 13 passengers, including three children, injured
  4. 4 Water tanker ships for Malaga could cost up to one million euros a time, and this is where it may come from
  5. 5 Costa del Sol towns enable contingency fund to cover extra costs of shipping in water by tanker
  6. 6 Andalucía, a global stage for major music and sports events
  7. 7 Nine-man Malaga CF hold on to claim a valuable win
  8. 8 Spain's Bea González, the youngest ever winner of the World Padel Tour Master Final
  9. 9 'Stray bullet' from wild boar hunt kills woman at her home in northern Spain
  10. 10 'Kidnappers' steal baby Jesus from nativity scene in Alicante and demand 2,000-euro ransom on TikTok

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad