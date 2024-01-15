Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rocío Blanco (3rd left) at the municipal employment centre last week. SUR.
Torremolinos expands training programmes at special employment centre
Employment

Torremolinos expands training programmes at special employment centre

The Los Pinares municipal nursery runs 12-month courses for people with disabilities that offer the possibility of future employment

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 15 January 2024, 14:02

Torremolinos town hall has introduced two new employment training programmes at the Los Pinares Special Employment Centre, located in the municipal nursery.

The centre, which runs 12-month courses for people with disabilities that offer the possibility of future employment, has expanded the training schemes organised by the regional authority by two this year, offering a total of seven.

The initiative was announced by the Minister of Employment of the Junta de Andalucía, Rocío Blanco, and Torremolinos mayor, Margarita del Cid, who visited the centre last week.

The new courses will focus on floral art and environmental intervention, and will offer spaces for ten students.

Del Cid, who promised that the centre would continue to expand its training workshops, said, “People who experience difficulties finding work will find that these courses can help solve the problem.”

Exemplary work

“I think the work that is done in this centre is exemplary. People are training, doing internships and receiving the minimum interprofessional wage. This is already the fifth training course since 2023, which says a lot about the town’s commitment to employment,” Blanco added.

Blanco pointed out that last year, Andalucía had an 88.7-million-euro budget for special employment centres. The funds, 19.5 million of which was used in Malaga, were used to support 20,000 people with disabilities working in the 329 centres in the region.

The Torremolinos municipal nursery became Los Pinares special employment centre in 2022, the first of its kind in the province of Malaga that is municipally owned. The workforce consists of more than 30 people, of whom more than 70 per cent have disabilities.

