Torremolinos to open new free car park for 400 vehicles The new facility, which cost 425,000 euros and was financed by the provincial council, is located alongside the N340, a short distance from the town centre

The new car park is expected to be open in two weeks. / SUR

Torremolinos town hall has announced the opening of a new free car park in Los Palacios that will have room for almost 400 vehicles, along with designated areas for motorcycles and people with reduced mobility.

The new parking area, which cost 425,000 euros and was financed by the provincial authority, is located alongside the N340 and offers easy access to the town centre and the train station. Work on the car park is almost complete and the council expects the free facility to open within two weeks.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, explained that the car park had been located in Los Palacios “to give more capacity to park in an area where there is a huge population density”.

“The free car park is just a step away from the town centre and it is a project that was necessary to make Torremolinos a friendly town. I want to thank the provincial council, which helps us carry out important actions such as this one with funding made possible to all municipalities,” the mayor said.