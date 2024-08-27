Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The course is held in the cultural centre. SUR.
Torremolinos education centre offers extra places for university access preparation course
Education

Torremolinos education centre offers extra places for university access preparation course

The course, which will begin on Monday 2 September, allows people over 25 years of age to study a university degree without having the minimum qualification required for these studies

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 14:40

The Universidad Popular education centre in Torremolinos has announced an increase of ten places for this year’s university access preparation course, which it says is necessary due to the high demand from users.

The course will begin on Monday 2 September with an information session that will take place at 6pm at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, an event that both registered students and those who are interested in receiving more information may attend.

Those interested can register through the Torremolinos Despega app, or in person at the Palacio San Miguel sports complex from Monday to Friday from 9am to 1.30pm until the end of August. In September, registration can be made on Monday and Tuesday between 9.30am and 1pm, and from 5pm to 7pm; and on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9am until 1.30pm.

The cost of the course is 15 euros per month plus a tuition fee of ten euros.

Last year, of the 25 students enrolled on the course , 14 took the university entrance exams, of which 12 of them passed. The scheme allows people over 25 years of age to study a university degree without having the minimum qualification required for these studies. The town hall said these preparatory courses are a way for adults to resume their studies.

