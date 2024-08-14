Torremolinos continues its fight to protect from the sun with state-of the-art pergolas

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 19:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has visited the new bioclimatic pergolas and awnings installed in Plaza Adolfo Suárez, an initiative with which the town hall begins the urban regeneration of this area. The reduction of high temperatures in an open space with little shade such as this square is one of the reasons for the installation of these pergolas.

“The creation of these shaded spaces is only a first step with respect to an environment in which we want to continue projecting improvements that make this area of the town improve significantly," said the mayor.

In this sense, the installation consists of eight state-of-the-art mechanised bioclimatic pergolas in the square. The structures have aluminium slats that can be opened or closed to regulate the amount of light, as well as regulate ventilation and offer sun protection. In addition, this type of installation has the advantage that it requires minimal maintenance and is easy to clean, something the council said will guarantee durability for a long period of time. In addition to these pergolas, two shaded areas for the children’s playgrounds have been installed, which the town hall said will reduce the temperature by 20 or 30C. A portable weather station with a wifi signal in the pergola structures will record the temperature of the square daily.

The mayor said this is part of a project to continue with its commitment to the fight against climate change and the preservation of the environment that it launched in 2022, with objective is to establish a clear strategy for adaptation and mitigation of climate change, moving towards a sustainable administration, which reduces emissions as much as possible and meets the objectives set out in the 2030 sustainable development agenda.

This artificial shading intervention had a total budget of 215,000 euros, of which 90 per cent has been subsidised by the Junta de Andalucía.