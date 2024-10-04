Tivoli supporters to protest at gates of iconic Costa amusement park this Sunday to demand its reopening

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 4 October 2024, 14:13 | Updated 14:19h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

This Sunday, 6 October, at 11am, the first public demonstration is scheduled to take place to demand the reopening of the Tivoli amusement park in Benalmádena, which has now been closed for four years. It will take place at the gates of the park and, as stated on the post that is being shared on social networks, residents from the municipality and others in the province are called on to take part. The so-called Plataforma Ciudadana para la Reapertura de Tivoli World (citizens' platform for the reopening of Tivoli) is the one that has called the event, with the support of a Facebook group, born a few months ago under the name of 'Nostalgics of Tivoli World', which already has 9,100 members.

The group is promoting different public initiatives, including the donation of cleaning products and paint, and water and food for the animals, so that the former workers of Tivoli can continue to keep the park in good condition and free from vandals.

All this is happening while the terms under which the future of the mythical amusement park is being negotiated remain unknown. Its owner, the real estate group Tremón, recently held another meeting with the town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara. According to what the mayor said the day before in an interview on Canal Sur, the meeting was to discuss the possibility of extending the current complex for other uses, so that in addition to the amusement park, a shopping centre could also be created.