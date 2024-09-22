Benalmádena mayor meets with Tivoli owners to consider the future of iconic Costa del Sol amusement park

Lorena Cádiz Sunday, 22 September 2024, 10:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Four years have just passed since the day the famous Tivoli amusement park closed its doors in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol. A documentary about the amusement park, produced by a production company from Malaga, has just been released on television and streaming platforms. A movement has been created on social media called 'Nostalgics of Tivoli', which already has a virtual community of 8,600 people. This active community, which has promoted, among other things, donations for the maintenance of the park, has now organised a protest meeting on 6 October at the gates of Tivoli to demand its reopening.

All this is happening while the terms under which the future of the iconic amusement park is being negotiated remain unknown. Its owner, the real estate group, Tremón, once again held a meeting with Benalmádena town hall on Thursday, specifically with the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara.

According to what the mayor himself said the day before in an interview on Canal Sur, the meeting was to discuss the possibility of extending the current complex to other uses, so that in addition to the amusement park, a shopping centre could also be created. "At no time have we been closed to the idea of extending the park and to equipping it with a shopping area," said the mayor, who yesterday refused to comment on the outcome of the meeting once it was over.

One of the key issues surrounding this possible extension is to know on what land it would be carried out. It should be remembered that Tremón is the owner of the surface car park, known as the Tivoli esplanade, the current relief point for parking in the centre of the municipality. "The Tivoli esplanade is a privately owned plot, but it is currently public and the change of use would require an innovation in the PGOU, which nobody has dealt with and nobody has requested," the deputy mayor, Presi Aguilera, said in June.

It was also pointed out that if Tremón wanted to privatise the car park "it would have to close the esplanade and for that it would have to have planning permission, but that is something the council can refuse to do".

Logo registration

Among the workers who continue to fight for the maintenance of Tivoli and to see it open in the future, one of its spokespersons, Juan Carmona, also pointed out another important key. "We have been informed that a few months ago Tremón registered the name and logo of Tivoli, which we consider to be very good news. If there was no intention to give it a future, it would not have been registered," he said.

Even so, he regretted that they have been waiting for four years for a solution to the closure of the park and that the insolvency proceedings have not even been closed.