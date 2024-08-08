Torremolinos to have a new three-storey-high mural dedicated to women The artist, Ana Cortés 'Bosska', is transforming one of the walls of the new Plaza Vicente Aleixandre, a space "regenerated" by the town hall

José Rodríguez Cámara Thursday, 8 August 2024, 17:00

Local artist Ana Cortés 'Bosska' has been up on a crane for several days until about one o'clock in the afternoon working on a mural that covers the side of a three-story building in the El Calvario district in Torremolinos. The painting, in which a female face stands out, is being installed on the façade of a new social centre and leisure area that is about to be inaugurated in El Calvario. The area is a "meeting" space that the town hall said will be created in what used to be a neglected area, with benches, trees and a children's playground.

Bosska's creation is called 'bird of paradise', the common name for Strelitzia reginae, which is the flower that the protagonist of the painting has in her hair. "One of the objectives is to reflect the relationship that this municipality, through its town hall, has with women and the sensitivity towards them," explains Cortés. This inspiration has led her to fill the wall at her disposal with colour, to which he will devote about eight days.

"Torremolinos is a paradise not only in terms of tourism, but also for everything it represents for the LGBT+ community, and what I wanted to capture is that connection and the importance of women and the way in which they have visibility. There is an eagerness here to give a voice to a part of society that is a little more invisible," says the artist, who adds that her mural has "a social layer that goes beyond the aesthetic".

Cortés is a graphic designer and illustrator, from Alicante by birth, Malaga by adoption, and Mexican by heart, having lived there for seven years. She graduated in 2013 with a degree in graphic design from the Universidad La Salle Cancun, the city where she started her work, both in design and illustration. Her illustrations are the result of many artistic currents, highlighting Art Nouveau, with which she feels most identified. She is also artist-in-residence at the Fulanita Fest music festival in Fuengirola, the biggest female LGBT+ visibility event in Spain.