Transformation of abandoned Torremolinos hotel to 'flex living' apartments to include a new shopping precinct

Since last week, heavy machinery has been turning the Los Álamos hotel in Torremolinos into rubble. The hotel contributed to the success of the development of the Costa del Sol in the 1950s until it was abandoned in 2014.

Nuovit Corporate is the developer behind the operation which will transform the site into another holiday complex designed for what has been defined as "flex living"; that is, flexible renting. The concept is designed for so-called digital nomads, people who can telework wherever it suits them best and who prefer places with pleasant climates, such as Malaga.

Of the old Los Alamos, of which the plaque on the fence overlooking the old National 340 road, adorned with Hercules and his lions from the Andalusian coat of arms, nothing will remain standing, as Nuovit Corporate's deputy general manager Luis Acacio Ortega confirmed. "The building was in a very poor state of repair and had no value that merited protection," he said.

On the site that is currently being demolished, next to the petrol station that has stood at the foot of the road since the middle of the last century, a commercial area will also be built. This use is included in the building permit granted by Torremolinos town hall for the project, as well as the accommodation and common areas. It will not be a large shopping area, as it will have about 2,000 square metres and its use has not yet been defined, although there will probably be a supermarket on the premises, Nuovit added.

JRC

Timeframe for Oceanika completion

Acacio Ortega pointed out that the timeframe for the completion of the new business, named Oceanika, is about a year and a half. This is possible because, at the same time as what is still standing is being demolished, the new building is already being laid. When this phase is completed, what used to be Los Álamos will, from that moment on, offer services typical of this accommodation format, such as a gymnasium, shared work space, the aforementioned commercial area and green areas. This will have something of the old hotel, as the trees which provided shade for previous clients will be largely saved. The trees are currently being transplanted so they are not affected by the construction work.

Flexible living

The accommodation will be managed by Habyt, the world's leading flexible living company. It has a projected surface area of more than 15,000 square metres and will offer 210 beds, with 180 rooms, which is 36% of the new "flex living" offer planned for the town in the coming years, according to data from consultancy firm Savills.

Habyt is a German company with a presence in more than 50 cities and 30,000 flats under management in Europe, North America and Asia. In Spain, Oceanika expands to a third city (Malaga) following its openings in Madrid and Barcelona. The project has the BREEAM certificate for sustainability, which is reflected, among other measures, in lifts and low-consumption plant species, carpentry with thermal bridge break, solar panels or electric charging points for vehicles.

Bankruptcy proceedings

It was in 2014 when the company that managed the hotel went into bankruptcy proceedings and the building was left to its fate for almost a decade, which generated concern among local residents and different proposals for its use, such as social or housing uses, put forward by political parties and organisations. During that time, several companies were interested in this space, but no proposal had come to fruition until developer Nuovit put on the table the proposal to give a new use to the land.

In 2019, Edipsa acquired the plot, until then owned by the general treasury of the Social Security. The real estate company announced then it would build 56 homes, mostly with two and three bedrooms, although there would also be two penthouses with four bedrooms and another five with three bedrooms.

In its project also Edipsa envisaged communal areas, gardens and a swimming pool, as well as a two-storey car park. It was to be a residential development where homes would range from 616,400 euros, in the case of the larger penthouses, to 245,600 euros for the two-bedroom flats. But that never came to fruition.