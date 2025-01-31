The project for a zip line on mount Calamorro in Benalmádena moves a step closer

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:43 Compartir

The project to build a zip line on the El Calamorro mountain in Benalmádena is progressing favourably. It is an initiative that involves a difficult bureaucratic process, as the activity itself will run entirely on land classified as undevelopable and of special protection.

Mount Calamorro is a public mountain owned by Benalmádena town hall and managed by the regional ministry of agriculture. This means that the company interested in the project (Acciones Extremas S.L.), must carry out the corresponding procedures before the council and the regional government grant authorisation for easement - a key step before obtaining the municipal licence.

The first steps for the project began at the town hall in 2021, according to the municipal technical and legal reports consulted by SUR. Since then, numerous steps have been taken. However, a full council meeting held earlier this week approved the authorisation prior to the municipal licence.

The ball is now in the hands of the Junta de Andalucía, which must analyse the environmental impact of the activity and determine its viability. Although little is yet known about the project, as Izquierda Unida spokesman Enrique Pablo Centella explained, the company is the same one that manages the twin zip line in Alhaurín de la Torre, considered the longest in Andalucía, with a capacity for 600 people and a speed of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The town hall's authorisation went ahead in the session with the favourable vote of the PP, which governs with an absolute majority, the abstention of PSOE and Vox and the vote against of Izquierda Unida. "El Calamorro is a public mountain, under special protection, and we oppose this project because we don't understand the need to lift the protection of our mountain range for something like this. Benalmádena already has enough tourist attractions and this is demonstrated by the record occupancy figures we have year after year," Centella said.

The councillor for urban planning and tourism, Presi Aguilera, said that this project has been under analysis for a long time. "First it was proposed to pass over the motorway and it was denied, but now it is being done in a different way. It remains to be seen whether it gets the environmental authorisation from the Junta de Andalucía: if the report is unfavourable, it will not be done, but if it is favourable, we believe it can be another tourist attraction, provided it has all the guarantees and protection," she explained.

As well as on foot, the top of El Calamorro can be reached by cable car. This structure takes users from the centre of Arroyo de la Miel to the top of the mountain. A journey of about three kilometres that takes approximately 15 minutes.