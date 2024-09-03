Tension in Torremolinos after homophobic attack outside bar The manager of the premises has filed a complaint after a shocking incident on Saturday in which a scuffle broke out with a waiter

Víctor Rojas Torremolinos Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 15:45

A night of fun, party and colour took a dark turn at Torremolinos' La Nogalera square after two people launched a homophobic attack at one of the bar's managers on Saturday 31 August.

A couple - a man and a woman - had sat down at one of the tables outside the Lights Bar around closing time despite seeing staff starting to pack up. "We weren't paying attention. When we start to clear up, people usually leave," Sergio, the manager of the bar, told SUR. However, the couple did not leave, sparking the workers to ask them to do so. "We told them three times. Their first reply was that they could sit there until 6am if they wanted to," Sergio said. After this response, the situation became homophobic. "They started telling us that we were all 'maricones de mierda'," (which could be translated as f**king faggots).

Sergio then had to intervene as a scuffle broke out between the man and the waiter. "The employee ended up with his shirt torn and the man said that if he came back, he would smash his face in," Sergio said. Meanwhile, the woman continued to hurl homophobic insults. "At that point we called the police who, although they arrived when the couple had already left, managed to locate them later," Sergio added.

The owner of the bar then filed a police complaint, seen by SUR, on Sunday. "The mood is very low, the tension is still noticeable," Sergio said, who also took the decision not to open the bar on Monday. This Tuesday, Lights Bar, in the heart of La Nogalera, reopens its doors.

The bar staff are now hoping for "support" from police so the complaint "does not go unanswered". They also received a phone call from Torremolinos town hall which pledged its support, as well as the rest of the LGBT community in the municipality. "We hope that this will not happen again," Sergio said.