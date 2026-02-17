Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mental health

Five active bullying protocols in Benalmádena high school where pupil took own life

The regional minister of education has stated that they are trying to determine whether the school environment played a role in 14-year-old Ángela's death

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 16:47

The Analusian regional government (Junta) has found five active "bullying and self-harming" protocols at the IES Benalmádena high school, but none concern 14-year-old Ángela, who took her own life on Saturday.

For the moment, while the investigators are collecting data from the girl's mobile devices, the only information that the public has is what Ángela's parents have told the police: their daughter was undergoing psychological treatment because she was being bullied.

On Monday, regional minister of education María del Carmen Castillo said that they are trying to determine whether the school environment had played a role in the minor's mental health and death.

Castillo said that they are waiting for more information from the National Police.

The regional minister extended her condolences to Ángela's family.

