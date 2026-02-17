IES Benalmádena tragedy: police investigate bullying claims after 14-year-old takes her own life

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 12:28 Share

The National Police have taken 14-year-old Angela's mobile phone and tablet from her home in Benalmádena, with her parents' permission.

Their aim is to check for any signs that would indicate that the girl, who took her own life on Saturday, was suffering from bullying at school and online.

The police are investigating all the information from Angela's devices: WhatsApp and other messages, as well as her social media profiles, of which she had a few, according to sources.

It is key for the investigation to clarify whether Angela was being bullied only at school (IES Benalmádena) or also online. Until further updates, all information about the girl's mental health has come from her parents, who told the police on Saturday that their daughter had been undergoing psychological treatment for bullying.

No response or comment from the school

During a visit to the school on Monday, SUR didn't get the chance to speak to the school headmistress, who has expressly asked her admin staff not to forward calls to her.

Some teachers the newspapers got the chance to ask for a comment said that they had orders not to talk. At the same time, parents and students said that they had no information about the case.

At first glance, it seemed like any other day, except for the flags flying at half-mast.

'I will fight for my niece'

While Angela's parents are still in shock, other members of the girl's family have mobilised themselves to raise awareness so that such tragic events don't happen again.

Angela's aunt told SUR that she is going to create an online platform in memory of the girl and to protect other children. "My sister and brother-in-law can't do it now [referring to the fact that they are devastated], but I'm going to fight for my niece. We're going to set up a platform. This can't happen to anyone else," she said.

The woman preferred not to comment on the school for the moment.

A parent's greatest nightmare

According to the investigation, Angela took her own life. The last person to see her on Saturday was her older brother. Angela never returned home.

When she didn't answer her family's calls, which was unusual for her, her parents called the Local Police and reported her missing. The police searched for her with the help of a physical description, but their efforts were in vain.

Shortly before midnight, Angela's brother found her dead in their home's basement.

Angela's funeral took place on Monday.