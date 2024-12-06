'Edificio Singular' residential complex in Benalmádena begins to take shape 20 years after being announced

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 6 December 2024, 16:41

The Edificio Singular in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena is getting closer to becoming a reality, twenty years after the project was first planned and after numerous changes in the designation of the land and the design of the building.

The plot, located in the centre of the municipality and the only undeveloped site in the area for decades, is now displaying advertising from the real estate agency that is marketing the flats.

A total of 36 one to two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat, located on a penthouse floor, will be put on the market. Prices will range from 229,000 euros for the one-bedroom flats, which will be 70 square metres in size, 281,000 euros for the two-bedroom flats, which will be between 94 and 115 square metres, and from 525,000 euros for the three-bedroom flat. The real estate agency expects construction to begin in the summer of 2025, so that the estimated completion date is the summer of 2027.

It was in 2003 when the then mayor, Enrique Bolín, first mentioned the name "Edificio Singular" and after that, announced a project to build three skyscrapers of fifteen floors each in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel. As soon as the initiative was presented, the controversy began. The opposition was on his back and even mobilised part of the local population, who took to the streets in protest.

The issue was taken up by the Andalusian regional government, which stopped the idea, arguing that the excessive height of the future construction had no connection with the structure of the rest of the town. In response, Bolín went to court and won, but there was no time to resume the colossal building project because the local council changed political orientation.

With the new council, the project was modified and the building capacity of the site was changed to a maximum of seven storeys, and since then, despite the fact that the intention to build has been announced on more than one occasion, the site has been empty until now.

Last March, the town hall gave the go-ahead to the building's façade design, presented by the developer, a necessary step to advance in the bureaucratic procedures to obtain the building permit. It is a unique design, like the name of the building itself, which also envisages a potentially sustainable construction, both during the construction phase and once it is completed.

Sustainable

In this sense, the corner façade will be built with sandwich panels made of micro-concrete reinforced with fibreglass. In addition, "the exterior openings will be fitted with metal frames that will serve as solar protection, and the terraces will have vertical slats that will reduce direct sun's rays".

A vertical garden is planned at the entrance to the main building and it is proposed that all the interior divisions of the future dwellings, as well as the divisions between adjoining buildings and communal areas, will be built using prefabricated modular partitioning, "thereby reducing waste during the construction phase". The project also proposes LED lighting systems, the implementation of solar panels and a fan-thermal system for hot water.

Another important aspect is the planned installation of a system for recycling the building's grey water - the water from sinks, showers and bathtubs in all the dwellings, which, after appropriate treatment, can be reused again in the toilet cisterns throughout the building.

The construction of this building will mean the transformation of the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, on the side facing the Paseo de la Estación. A two-storey Mc Donald's is being constructed next to this building.