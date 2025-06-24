Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Seal on the front door of the hotel L. Cádiz
Tourism

Benalmádena hotel's closure notice is lifted thanks to new documentation provided by the management

It has been a week since the town hall decreed the closure of the Vivemar, although the hotel has maintained its activity and even welcomed new guests

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:31

Benalmádena town hall has lifted the seal on the Vivemar hotel (formerly known as Vistamar), located in Benalmádena Costa. The new step in these proceedings, which started a week ago, comes after the company managing the hotel provided documentation, declaring that "the change of ownership" has been communicated.

However, this chapter may not be completely closed and the town hall has announced that "it will carry out the subsequent control of said declaration, exercising the powers of control and inspection that are legally attributed to it".

It was on Tuesday, 17 June, when the Local Police sealed the hotel and ordered its closure. The officers put tape on the main entrance and closed most of the other entrances, although there were more than 200 guests staying at the hotel at that moment (98% occupational rate).

The order had come from the town hall, which had found that the hotel didn't appear in the tourist accommodation register of the Andalusian regional government (Junta). For any hotel or tourist accommodation to be open, it is fundamental that it is registered in the Junta's database.

According to the hotel's management, Vive Resort Management SL took over the operation of this hotel a year ago by means of a sublease contract. "We have already presented our contract, the responsible declaration to the Junta and the town hall and the corresponding payment of fees," said hotel manager Alberto Tusquellas. He holds that the situation was due to an "administrative loophole".

Guest limbo

Despite being sealed, the hotel has maintained almost normal activity. The administrative closure of the hotel has not closed reception and guests have continued checking in and checking out. While some of them have complained of the limbo created, others have shown indifference towards the situation.

"The town hall has notified and sealed the premises. The responsibility for the people inside lies with the establishment," said the town hall at the time of closure.

