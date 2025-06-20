Benalmádena town hall on the hotel served with closure notice: 'The responsibility for the people inside lies with the establishment'

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 20 June 2025, 11:12 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has confirmed that its municipal legal services team is analysing "the steps to follow and the actions to take" in view of the continued activity of the Vivemar hotel. The establishment was closed and sealed by the Local Police on Tuesday, after it was found that it was not listed in the Junta de Andalucía's tourist accommodation register , but the company decided to not shut down activity.

For any hotel or tourist accommodation to be open, it is fundamental that it is registered in the Junta's database. According to information provided by the councillor for licensing, Raúl Campos, the closure notification was sent to the hotel three months ago. However, when the police went to enforce it this week, there were 200 guests staying in the hotel.

The officers proceeded to seal all the entrances and exits of the establishment and to install signs at each of them warning of the situation. They did not evict tourists. The hotel management did not cease activity and proceeded with the reservations, letting guests come in and out through the garage door.

"The town hall has notified and sealed the premises. The responsibility for the people inside lies with the establishment," said the town hall.

According to the hotel's management, Vive Resort Management SL took over the operation of this hotel a year ago by means of a sublease contract. "We have already presented our contract, the responsible declaration to the Junta and the town hall and the corresponding payment of fees," said hotel manager Alberto Tusquellas. He maintains that, since the hotel is subjected to an operation different from the one that has been deregistered by the Junta, they have the right to continue operating despite the closure notice.