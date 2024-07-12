Spain or England? The result is in as turtle at Sea Life in Benalmádena predicts which team will win the Euro 2024 final

Marina Rivas Benalmádena Friday, 12 July 2024, 17:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Who doesn't remember Paul the octopus who forecast the results of football matches? Accurate predictions in the 2010 World Cup tournament brought him worldwide recognition. Well, at Sea Life at Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol we also have our own fortune teller.

His name is Yellow and he is a green turtle that is more than 30 years old who has been a popular attraction of the aquarium for 25 years. Since 2018, he has been predicting the results of matches. And today (Friday 12 July) he gave his prediction for Sunday's UEFA Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.

One of the Sea Life keepers, Carlos Colombo, tells us how this fun activity began: "We saw that Yellow had something special, the way he picked up the food... So we said: 'we can try to see if he can predict a game or a match, and look how he hasn't failed for years'". What's more, Colombo pointed out that Yellow hasn't got a prediction wrong since 2018. "For example, he has always correctly predicted that Spain would win". A unique gift that has attracted many visitors to the aquarium.

How does the prediction system work?

The keepers of this endangered species place a platform on which they hang a sprig of broccoli, the turtle's favourite food. And above each sprig there is a flag of each country, in this case, Spain and England. And after much anticipation with tourists, groups of friends and family of Sea Life workers decked out for the occasion, the prediction process finally began. And the result? Yellow once again picked Spain as the winner for Sunday's final. Sorry England!