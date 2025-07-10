Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Public appeal to help find a young man missing for ten days in Benalmádena

He is 26 years old and, according to the authorities, is carrying a black rucksack with the phrase ‘Yo no renuncio’ on it

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Thursday, 10 July 2025, 12:05

His family and friends have had no news from him for ten days and now Spain's national Asociación SOS Desaparecidos has activated a public appeal in an effort to locate Juan Manuel Acuña. He went missing on 30 June in Benalmádena, according to a report filed by his loved ones with the police.

The missing young man is 26 years old and, according to the physical description provided by the authorities, he is approximately 1.70 - 1.72 metres tall and of average build. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is carrying a black rucksack with the phrase ‘Yo no renuncio’ (I will not quit) on it.

Public cooperation can be key in helping to locate a missing person and bringing an end to the anguish of their loved ones. If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Juan Manuel or has seen him, they are urged to call the association on 868286726, contact the National Police (091), the Local Police (092), Guardia Civil (062) or the emergency services (112).

