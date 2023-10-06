Attendance at San Miguel fair in Torremolinos 'exceeded the most optimistic estimates'

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has announced that this year’s San Miguel fair, which ended on Sunday, was “a success” and that it had attracted a “massive influx” of visitors.

Councillor for events, José Manuel Ruiz, highlighted the involvement of the many associations, both during the day fair and at night on the fair ground, adding that the festivities had taken place “without any serious incidents”. He claimed that the collaboration and work done by the different clubs, social, cultural and commercial associations and brotherhoods had been "fundamental".

Ruiz also emphasised the commitment to inclusion and the new measures introduced this year for people with functional disabilities. These included hearing protectors for those with auditory functional diversity and signage in braille for people with reduced vision.

“We have achieved a quality, attractive and inclusive fair, with innovative initiatives that have contributed to everyone being able to have fun and enjoy themselves,” he said

Each day, between 7.30 and 8.30pm, the fairground became a no-noise zone so that children with autism spectrum disorder could enjoy the attractions.

Councillor for security, Cristóbal Molina, added “All the planned objectives regarding the maintenance of citizen security, compliance with regulations and the control of traffic have been met without significant incidents, taking into account that public attendance has exceeded the most optimistic estimates.”