Ruta del Rock returns to Torremolinos earlier than usual this year to 'boost' business during low season

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 16:55

Torremolinos will host the XII Ruta del Rock, a series of live music concerts held at various locations throughout the town from Friday 9 until Sunday 11 February, and also from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 February.

The musical extravaganza will present more than 40 bands and performers in different catering establishments located in the areas of Playamar, Los Álamos, La Carihuela and in the town centre. The concerts, which will include rock, pop, soul, indie, blues, jazz, reggae and flamenco, are held between 7pm and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5pm until 9pm on Sundays.

This latest instalment of the popular live music extravaganza has been brought forward this year (it usually takes place in May) in order to give local bars and restaurants a chance to “boost their activity” during the low season.

The rock route was announced on Wednesday by events councillor, José Manuel Ruiz, who said, “I think that doing the route on this date will help local catering establishments The main objective is to help participating venues increase their profits and clientele over these two weekends.”

A complete programme of venues and concerts can be obtained from participating establishments and at the town hall from Monday 5 February.