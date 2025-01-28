Court issues restraining order against man who attempted to throw his partner from their sixth-floor flat in Torremolinos

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 15:23 Compartir

The gender violence against women unit of a court in Malaga has issued a restraining order, a communication ban and an order for the installation of a tracking device for the man arrested for attempting to throw his partner off the balcony of a sixth-floor flat in Torremolinos on Friday 24 January.

According to sources from the TSJA high court of justice of Andalucía, the judge was unable to take a statement due to the mental state of the detainee. After being examined by the forensic doctor, he was referred to the psychiatric unit. He is currently being investigated for attempted murder.

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of 24 January, at around 1am. Emergency service operators received a call informing of aggression on the grounds of gender violence, so they sent all available units.

Although the investigation is being carried out by the National Police, the first patrol to arrive at the scene was from the Torremolinos Local Police force. The officers found the woman in a state of shock and interviewed her. According to what she said, her partner started to hit her and dragged her to the balcony of the flat.

The incident happened in the presence of the woman's children. The man allegedly tried to throw her off the balcony of the flat, which is located on the sixth floor of the building. However, the woman managed to confront her partner, get away from him and escape with the children. She said she feared for her life.

Police officers saw that the woman had some minor injuries on her face, verifying the alleged acts of violence that had taken place that night. They arrested the suspect, who was also questioned. According to sources, the man didn't deny the facts and admitted to what had happened.