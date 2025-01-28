Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Court issues restraining order against man who attempted to throw his partner from their sixth-floor flat in Torremolinos
Domestic violence

Court issues restraining order against man who attempted to throw his partner from their sixth-floor flat in Torremolinos

The judge was unable to take the detainee's statement due to his medical condition, which prompted the decision to refer him to a psychiatric unit

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 15:23

The gender violence against women unit of a court in Malaga has issued a restraining order, a communication ban and an order for the installation of a tracking device for the man arrested for attempting to throw his partner off the balcony of a sixth-floor flat in Torremolinos on Friday 24 January.

According to sources from the TSJA high court of justice of Andalucía, the judge was unable to take a statement due to the mental state of the detainee. After being examined by the forensic doctor, he was referred to the psychiatric unit. He is currently being investigated for attempted murder.

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of 24 January, at around 1am. Emergency service operators received a call informing of aggression on the grounds of gender violence, so they sent all available units.

Although the investigation is being carried out by the National Police, the first patrol to arrive at the scene was from the Torremolinos Local Police force. The officers found the woman in a state of shock and interviewed her. According to what she said, her partner started to hit her and dragged her to the balcony of the flat.

The incident happened in the presence of the woman's children. The man allegedly tried to throw her off the balcony of the flat, which is located on the sixth floor of the building. However, the woman managed to confront her partner, get away from him and escape with the children. She said she feared for her life.

Police officers saw that the woman had some minor injuries on her face, verifying the alleged acts of violence that had taken place that night. They arrested the suspect, who was also questioned. According to sources, the man didn't deny the facts and admitted to what had happened.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga province reservoir at just 21.7% of its capacity set to receive one-million-euro facelift
  2. 2 Plans for new private hospital on Costa del Sol advance
  3. 3 Benalmádena Costa cultural space ready to reopen after 'vital work' comes to an end
  4. 4 Costa del Sol's Welsh community gets set to fly the flag in honour of St David
  5. 5 Malaga CF lose back-to-back games after throwing away one-goal lead at home
  6. 6 Malaga CF facing a fine of up to 60,000 euros over laser pointer incident that halted match
  7. 7 Fuengirola town hall acts on residents' proposal to reduce traffic congestion
  8. 8 Spain drawn against Brazil and Czechia in Billie Jean King Cup
  9. 9 Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season
  10. 10 Malaga's María Torres clinches second Karate Premier League gold

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Court issues restraining order against man who attempted to throw his partner from their sixth-floor flat in Torremolinos